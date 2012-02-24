(Adds quotes)

By Ken Borland

PRETORIA Feb 24 Flyhalf Morne Steyn kicked five penalties and a drop goal to take the Bulls to an 18-13 victory over the Sharks in an all-South African Super Rugby match at Loftus Versfeld on Friday.

Neither side got on to the scoreboard in a first half marred by scrappy play, poor handling and a lack of attacking vision.

After the interval, the Bulls started to physically dominate the breakdown with Steyn converting all five of his penalties in the space of 15 minutes.

However, the Bulls still showed little ambition on attack, preferring to use up-and-unders from Steyn and the brilliant chasing and aerial skills of wing Bjorn Basson.

Steyn also used the time and space given to him by his strong driving forwards to stroke over a 68th-minute drop goal that gave the Bulls a healthy 18-6 lead.

The Sharks managed just two penalties from flyhalf Pat Lambie in the first 70 minutes, but began to keep ball in hand far more effectively during the closing stages as they stretched the Bulls.

They scored the only try of the match when wing Lwazi Mvovo made a strong run down the right and replacement flanker Jacques Botes provided the support to complete the try, which was converted by Lambie.

The Bulls defence held for the last nine minutes to give the the 2007, 2009 and 2010 champions a winning start to the competition.

"It was a combination of eagerness and dew on the ball but every time we got in their half we just seemed unable to keep the ball. It was frustrating, but in the second half we picked up our focus and got some points," Bulls captain Pierre Spies told a news conference.

Coach Frans Ludeke said the defence on both sides had been good.

"The collisions were big but we controlled the ball well in contact, which was important for us to build pressure," he said.

Sharks coach John Plumtree said his team had not deserved to win.

"I'm proud of the way we came back at the end but you can't win games if you make so many basic errors. Our lineout did not function and we couldn't dominate the gain-line. They stressed us, their box-kicks were outstanding, and we gave away 14 penalties, so there's a lot for us to do," he said.

