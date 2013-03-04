CAPE TOWN, March 4 Bulls hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle has been exonerated by a SANZAR judicial hearing after being cited for dangerous contact in his side's 36-26 Super Rugby victory over the Western Force on Saturday.

Ralepelle was accused of charging into a ruck without using his arms and striking Force winger Alfi Mafi.

Although the match officials did not react to the play, after reviewing the video evidence citing commissioner Freek Burger deemed the incident worthy of a red card.

However, judicial officer for the hearing Jannie Lubbe found on Monday that the Springbok forward had no case to answer.