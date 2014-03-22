PRETORIA, March 22 Second-half tries by Jacques du Plessis and JJ Engelbrecht lifted the Bulls to a 23-19 win over the table-topping Sharks at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday to end the visitors' unbeaten start to the Super Rugby season.

The Bulls trailed 13-6 at halftime, but tries from loose-forward Du Plessis and centre Engelbrecht soon after the restart allowed them to seize the initiative in the South African derby and avenge their opening round 31-16 loss in Durban.

Jacques-Louis Potgieter converted both tries to go with a penalty and a drop-goal as the hosts bulldozed their way to the front. Replacement flyhalf Handre Pollard added a late penalty.

The Sharks got the first score through flanker Willem Alberts, with Tim Swiel, an early replacement for regular flyhalf Pat Lambie, converting.

Centre Frans Steyn added four penalties, including two from his own half, but the Sharks fell short as they lost the physical battle against the rampant Bulls in the second half.

The Sharks stay top of the table, two points ahead of Australia's ACT Brumbies, but have had their lead over the Lions in the South African conference cut to three points. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Josh Reich)