PRETORIA, March 29 A try from Aaron Cruden in the corner with the final play of the game snatched a 34-34 draw for New Zealand's Waikato Chiefs against South Africa's Bulls in their Super Rugby clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Bulls led by 12 points with four minutes left on the clock, but first lock Matt Symons and then flyhalf Cruden crossed the line as the Chiefs claimed three points from the game.

Their other tries came from Mils Muliaina, Liam Messam and Gareth Anscombe, who converted Cruden's effort from the touchline to level the scores on the hooter.

The Bulls scored their tries through flank Deon Stegmann, wing Bjorn Basson and a penalty try awarded as the Chiefs pulled down their driving maul as it rumbled towards the line.

Symons was yellow-carded for his role in the incident.

Flyhalf Jacques-Louis Potgieter converted two of those tries and added five penalties for a personal tally of 19 points in the game. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Alan Baldwin)