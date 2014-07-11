PRETORIA, July 11 Two tries from lock Paul Willemse helped South Africa's Bulls to a 40-7 victory over bottom side Melbourne Rebels in the final Super Rugby match of the season for both sides at Loftus Versfeld on Friday.

Willemse, who announced last month he will leave the Pretoria-based side for French club Grenoble at the end of the domestic Currie Cup campaign, also collected a yellow card early in the first half.

The home side's other tries came from utility back Francois Hougaard, selected on the wing for this match, and replacement prop Dean Greyling, while young flyhalf Handre Pollard kicked three conversions and four penalties.

Rebels flyhalf Jack Debreczeni scored his side's only points, converting his own try, as his side were confirmed wooden spoon recipients in this year's Super Rugby competition with four wins from 16 matches. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Josh Reich)