Rugby-Former All Black Carter apologises after drink-driving reports
PARIS, Feb 16 Former New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
PRETORIA, South Africa, July 14 The Bulls beat the Lions 37-20 (halftime 20-20) in their Super Rugby match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Scorers:
Bulls - Tries: Akona Ndungane, Bjorn Basson, Francois Hougaard, Jacques Potgieter. Conversions: Morne Steyn (4). Penalties: Steyn (3).
Lions - Tries: Michael Bondesio, Josh Strauss. Conversions: Elton Jantjies (2). Penalties: Jantjies (2). (Reporting by Ken Borland; Editing by John Mehaffey)
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 Connacht coach Pat Lam has fired back at his All Blacks counterpart Steve Hansen after being singled out for criticism and called an "ex-New Zealander" for his role in coaxing Steven Luatua to English club rugby next year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 A permanent three-man committee will review all incidents of foul play in Super Rugby this year in an effort to bring more consistency to the disciplinary process, southern hemisphere rugby bosses said on Thursday.