MELBOURNE, March 4 Melbourne Rebels lock Adam Byrnes has been banned for 10 weeks for eye-gouging during Friday's Super Rugby match against the New South Wales Waratahs.

Byrnes made contact with the right eye of Waratahs' Tom Carter, governing body SANZAR said in a statement on Sunday, citing medical evidence and written testimony by Carter.

"Medical evidence was presented that demonstrated that Mr Carter had sustained a minor scratch to the eye but was otherwise uninjured," SANZAR said.

The minimum penalty was 12 weeks for that kind of offence but it was reduced in light of the players' previously unblemished record, SANZAR added.

Byrnes will be banned from all forms of rugby until May 13. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

