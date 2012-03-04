MELBOURNE, March 4 Melbourne Rebels lock
Adam Byrnes has been banned for 10 weeks for eye-gouging during
Friday's Super Rugby match against the New South Wales Waratahs.
Byrnes made contact with the right eye of Waratahs' Tom
Carter, governing body SANZAR said in a statement on Sunday,
citing medical evidence and written testimony by Carter.
"Medical evidence was presented that demonstrated that Mr
Carter had sustained a minor scratch to the eye but was
otherwise uninjured," SANZAR said.
The minimum penalty was 12 weeks for that kind of offence
but it was reduced in light of the players' previously
unblemished record, SANZAR added.
Byrnes will be banned from all forms of rugby until May 13.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Please double-click on:
for more rugby stories