(Adds details)

By Ken Borland

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa May 19 Flyhalf Freddie Michalak posted 19 points as the Sharks beat the Cheetahs 34-20 in an all-South African Super Rugby match at the Free State Stadium on Saturday.

The Sharks enjoyed a slight edge in a bruising encounter, with their direct running taking them over the advantage line, allowing their backs space to run in four tries and notch a vital bonus point.

The Sharks laid down an early marker after keeping the ball from the kickoff for 12 phases and two minutes and 25 seconds, loosehead prop Tendai Mtawarira and hooker Bismarck du Plessis carrying the ball strongly and providing outside centre JP Pietersen with the space to dot down.

Michalak converted to give the Sharks an early 7-0 lead, but their ill-discipline at the ruck and the running of Cheetahs forwards Philip van der Walt, Adriaan Strauss and George Earle led to two penalties for flyhalf Riaan Smit.

The Cheetahs backs also have plenty of flair with ball in hand and outside centre Robert Ebersohn's marvellous break from the restart led to hooker Strauss muscling his way over for a 32nd-minute try.

Michalak struck back after the Cheetahs defence allowed Riaan Viljoen's booming kick to bounce inside their 22. The 29- -year-old got a hand to the ball, regathered and scored only his second Super Rugby try.

Wing Paul Jordaan obstructed the Cheetahs chase at the restart and conceded a penalty, which Smit kicked to level the scores at 14-14.

With the halftime hooter having just gone, the Sharks ran a penalty and wing Lwazi Mvovo crossed over. Michalak converted, before stretching the Sharks' lead to 24-14 with a penalty six minutes into the second half.

Replacement flyhalf Sias Ebersohn kicked a penalty for the Cheetahs in the 53rd minute, as the Sharks, with Du Plessis in the sin-bin after a second shoulder charge, had their hands in the ruck.

The Cheetahs went into the final quarter 20-24 down after Mtawarira infringed in the scrum and Sias Ebersohn kicked his second penalty.

The Sharks dominated the closing stages, with Michalak increasing the lead to 27-20 with a penalty. The bonus point try came in the 73rd minute when Pietersen stole the ball on the right wing, Mvovo jinked his way deep into the Cheetahs 22 and replacement centre Meyer Bosman dived over.

Michalak added the conversion as the Sharks kept themselves inside the top six and the playoff places. (Editing by Matt Barker)