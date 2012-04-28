BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa, April 28 Flyhalf
Chris Noakes scored 17 points in 20 minutes as the Otago
Highlanders snatched a dramatic 36-33 victory over the Cheetahs
in a Super Rugby encounter on Saturday.
Noakes, who replaced Mike Delany midway through the second
half, grabbed a try, three conversions and two penalties
including an angled, long-range effort with one minute to go
that won the match for the New Zealanders.
The Highlanders had to rally from 30-9 down to record their
seventh victory in nine matches and stay five points behind the
leaders, the Waikato Chiefs.
The Cheetahs seemed to have the match sewn up when flyhalf
Johan Goosen produced a jinking 70-metre try to put his team
28-9 up.
The brilliant 19-year-old, though, injured his shoulder
while scoring the touchdown and had to leave the field.
Goosen's withdrawal caused a spectacular turnaround as the
Highlanders began throwing the ball around like a Sevens side
and were rewarded with three tries in six minutes, two by
replacement scrumhalf Jimmy Cowan.
Three penalties and two conversions by Goosen and touchdowns
by prop Coenie Oosthuizen and lock Andries Ferreira had appeared
to put the Cheetahs in the driving seat.
But Sias Ebersohn, Goosen's replacement, missed three
penalties including one easy-looking kick.
