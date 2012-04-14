BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa, April 14 Waikato
Chiefs flyhalf Aaron Cruden notched 14 points as his side
secured a thrilling 39-33 win over the Cheetahs in a Super Rugby
match on Saturday.
The Chiefs scored five tries to collect a bonus point that
moved the New Zealanders to the top of the table after eight
rounds.
Prop Arizona Taumalolo bagged two tries while wing Lelia
Masaga and centres Sonny Bill Williams and Richard Kahui picked
up one apiece in a match that was in the balance until the last
three minutes.
Replacement flyhalf Johan Goosen claimed 16 points for the
Cheetahs in only 30 minutes on the field with a try, a
conversion and three penalties.
He is the tournament's leading scorer this season on 127
points.
Earlier, Cheetahs starting flyhalf Sias Ebersohn slotted
four penalties and replacement flanker Ashley Johnson dived over
for a try.
Taumalolo's first try in the 47th minute helped give the
Chiefs a 17-9 advantage but their opponents quickly turned the
game around to lead 22-17.
A second try by Taumalolo in the 57th minute put the Chiefs
back in front before Goosen levelled matters at 25-25 with his
second penalty.
Williams scored six minutes from time and Kahui crashed over
three minutes later to seal the win.
Goosen then landed a 56-metre penalty on the final whistle
to earn the South Africans a bonus point for losing by fewer
than seven points.
(Writing by Craig Ray, editing by Tony Jimenez)