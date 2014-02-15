Rugby-Jenkins and Rowntree join Lions coaching team
March 16 Warren Gatland has added coaches Neil Jenkins and Graham Rowntree to his British and Irish Lions backroom team for the 2017 tour of New Zealand in June.
BLOEMFONTEIN Feb 15 A drop goal in the final minute by Marnitz Boshoff gave the Lions a thrilling 21-20 win over fellow South Africans the Cheetahs in the opening Super Rugby fixture of the season on Saturday.
Flyhalf Boshoff had earlier landed six penalties for the visitors to keep his side in touch with the Cheetahs who had their best Super Rugby campaign last season.
Both tries on Saturday were scored by the home side, by wingers Raymond Rhule and Cornall Hendricks who was making his debut.
Cheetahs flyhalf Johan Goosen, back after a lengthy injury layoff, converted both scores and added a penalty before being replaced by Elgar Watts who added one more three-pointer.
Watts then put a simple penalty wide just before Boshoff produced his moment of magic at the end.
The Lions are back in the competition after being replaced last year by the Port Elizabeth-based Southern Kings.
BAGSHOT, England, March 16 England face Ireland on Saturday ready to make history and embrace "greatness" but the players and coach Eddie Jones are well aware that if there is anywhere in the rugby world where such dreams can be derailed it is Dublin. Six years ago under Martin Johnson England travelled to the newly-opened Aviva Stadium dreaming of a grand slam but were blown away by Ireland and could not have looked more miserable when collecting the trophy as Six Nations champio
DUBLIN, March 16 Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has backed Jared Payne to perform at fullback after naming him as one of three changes to his side for the visit of Six Nations champions England to Dublin on Saturday.