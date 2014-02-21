BLOEMFONTEIN Feb 21 South Africa's Cheetahs claimed their first ever Super Rugby victory over the Bulls when they won 15-9 in torrential rain at Free State Stadium on Friday.

There were no tries in a contest dictated by the weather conditions which made running rugby difficult and it was left to the boot of flyhalf Johan Goosen to seal the home side's win.

Goosen landed four penalties and a drop-goal as the Cheetahs capitalised on the repeated infringement of the visitors, whose points came from penalties via Louis Fouche and Handre Pollard (two).

Bulls' lock Victor Matfield came off the bench for a South African record 126th Super Rugby cap.

The Bulls were semi-finalists in last season's Super Rugby competition but have begun the 2014 campaign with successive defeats and a single bonus point.

Cheetahs have a win and a loss plus one bonus point.