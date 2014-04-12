BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa, April 12 Winger Nemani Nadolo scored a hat-trick of tries and flyhalf Colin Slade contributed 25 points as Canterbury Crusaders beat Cheetahs 52-31 in their Super Rugby clash on Saturday to keep alive their playoff hopes.

The New Zealanders completed a second successive away win over South African opposition at Free State Stadium as they sought to turn around their season, moving up to seventh in the standings with a fourth win from their last five games.

Fiji international Nadolo scored all his points in the second half of a high scoring game in which 10 tries were dotted down, eight after the break.

Crusaders led 19-10 at halftime but a trio of tries saw the Cheetahs turn around the deficit before the home side imploded, conceding three tries in the last 10 minutes.

Slade scored a late try to add to a proficient kicking display and left the Cheetahs one from bottom of the table after conceding 40 points or more in each of their last five games. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Rex Gowar)