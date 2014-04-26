BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa, April 26 Cheetahs wing Willie Le Roux inspired a 35-22 home victory over the Stormers as his team ended a seven-match winless streak to move off the bottom of the Super Rugby standings on Saturday.

Le Roux set up the first two tries at the Free State Stadium and added one of his own as the hosts launched a spirited fightback after Nizaam Carr touched down in the second minute for the Stormers who now prop up the table.

A deft kick from Le Roux allowed Springbok fullback Hennie Daniller to notch the first home try.

Daniller, playing on the wing for the Cheetahs, was also pivotal in the second touchdown soon after, providing a pass for Rayno Benjamin to score.

Le Roux grabbed his try eight minutes before the break to give the Cheetahs a 10-point lead at the interval but the deficit was reduced to seven points at one stage when new Stormers wing Devon Williams showed his potential with a debut touchdown.

Any chance of a comeback by the visitors was then thwarted by two Cheetahs tries from Cornall Hendricks and Trevor Nyakane.