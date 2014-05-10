BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa May 10 Western Force flyhalf Sias Ebersohn kicked 13 points against his former employers to lift the Australian side to a 23-16 victory over the Cheetahs in a Super Rugby clash on Saturday.

Ebersohn produced an assured kicking display, adding three penalties and two conversions to tries from fullback Jayden Hayward and wing Nick Cummins.

The Cheetahs trailed 16-6 at the break and, despite spending most of the second period on the attack, were kept at bay by some brilliant scrambling defence.

Number eight Boom Prinsloo grabbed the home side's only try while Springbok flyhalf Johan Goosen notched three penalties and a conversion.

The win moved the Force up to fourth in the standings and into the wildcard places.