BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa May 16 The Highlanders ran in seven tries as they trashed the Cheetahs 45-24 at the Free State Stadium on Saturday to move into the Super Rugby playoff places.

Aaron Smith and debutant Ryan Tongia, a convert from rugby league, both scored two tries while Patrick Osborne, Gareth Evans and Ben Smith added one each for the New Zealand franchise.

It was a disappointing result for Cheetahs coach Naka Drotske who last weekend announced his intention to quit at the end of the season.

The Highlanders romped into a 38-3 lead just after halftime but then allowed the hosts to score three quick tries to spark hopes of an unlikely comeback.

Forward Willie Britz sparked the recovery attempt by setting up tries for Rayno Benjamin in the 65th minute and Carl Wegner two minutes later.

Then, in the 72nd minute, Francois Venter went over to reduce the deficit to 38-17 before Ben Smith's try applied the brakes to the home side's resurgence. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)