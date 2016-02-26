BLOEMFONTEIN Feb 26 The Jaguares shrugged off a poor start and overcame a 21-point deficit to beat the Cheetahs 34-33 in a high-scoring Super Rugby debut on Friday.

The Jaguares are among three new teams in the expanded southern hemisphere competition and they began the match with 10 of the 15 players who featured in Argentina's line-up in October's World Cup semi-final defeat by Australia.

The Argentine team were on the back foot when Cheetahs captain Francois Venter notched a try in the 10th minute.

That was followed by a series of disciplinary indiscretions that saw two Jaguares players sent to the sin bin.

Nicolas Sanchez was the first to be sin-binned in the 17th minute and Martin Landajo followed a minute later when he kneed Torsten van Jaarsveld in the head as the Cheetahs prop dived over the line, dislodging the ball.

A penalty try was awarded and Van Jaarsveld got his name on the scoresheet when the Cheetahs grabbed a third touchdown.

Tomas Lavanini was fortunate not to be sin-binned when he dived on top of William Small-Smith after the centre claimed a fourth Cheetahs try to open a 24-3 lead.

Restored to a full compliment of players, the Jaguares rallied with tries from lineout possession for Landajo and captain Agustin Creevy that cut the deficit to 24-17 at halftime.

Sanchez's kick then set up a third touchdown for the visitors early in the second half by flanker Rodrigo Baez.

Flyhalf Fred Zeilinga slotted two penalties to put the Cheetahs six points ahead before a darting run from Landajo and a conversion by Sanchez helped the debutants go in front.

A Sanchez drop goal extended the lead to four points before substitute Daniel Marais reduced the gap to a single point with a Cheetahs penalty. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)