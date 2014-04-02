April 2 Super Rugby's top tackler Phillip van der Walt has been ruled out of action for six weeks after breaking his arm, the Cheetahs said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old flanker, whose 96 tackles make him the most prolific defender in this year's competition, suffered the injury in training on Tuesday.

But the prospect of his absence has been tempered by the return next week of Springbok loose forward Heinrich Brussow after the completion of club commitments in Japan.

Cheetahs host the defending champion Waikato Chiefs in Bloemfontein on Saturday after having a bye last week.