April 5 A try after the hooter from Tim Nanai-Williams earned the Waikato Chiefs a remarkable 43-43 draw at South Africa's Cheetahs in a free-scoring Super Rugby clash in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

It is the second week in a row the defending champions have drawn on their South African tour after a stalemate with the Bulls last weekend, also grabbed at the death.

The Cheetahs, seeking a first ever Super Rugby victory over the Chiefs, looked to be cruising as four first-half tries helped them lead 34-10 at the break.

Scrumhalf Sarel Pretorius (two), winger Rayno Benjamin and flanker Boom Prinsloo crossed the line, with flyhalf Johan Goosen adding four conversions and five penalties.

But the Chiefs were a different side after the interval, producing their trademark running rugby as scrumhalf Augustine Pulu added to his first-half score and wingers Nanai-Williams and Asaeli Tikoirotuma claimed a brace of tries each. Flyhalf Aaron Cruden slotted five conversions and a penalty.