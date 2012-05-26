BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa, May 26 The Cheetahs (South Africa) beat the New South Wales Waratahs (Australia) 35-34 (halftime 21-31) in their SuperRugby match at the Free State Stadium on Saturday.

Scorers

Cheetahs - Tries: Piet van Zyl, Willie le Roux (2), Adriaan

Strauss, WP Nel. Conversions: Riaan Smit (4), S. Ebersohn.

Waratahs - Tries: Dave Dennis, Sitaleki Timani (2), Rob

Horne. Conversions: Brendan McKibbin (4). Penalties: McKibbin (2).