MELBOURNE, April 2 Fiery New South Wales Waratahs coach Michael Cheika is being probed by Super Rugby's governing body SANZAR after an alleged confrontation with a cameraman during his team's defeat to the Sharks on Saturday.

Cheika, who coached Irish club Leinster to their maiden Heineken Cup triumph in 2009, had also come under scrutiny for marching down to the touch-line during the 32-10 loss in Durban.

South African media reported that Cheika had made a violent threat to a cameraman at King's Park Stadium and host broadcaster SuperSport had made a complaint.

SANZAR and the Waratahs confirmed the 47-year-old was under investigation for the incident.

A SANZAR spokesman said the governing body was reviewing documentation, including co-ordinating with the broadcaster, and were unlikely to make any announcements on Wednesday.

Cheika's temper has previously landed him in hot water.

The Waratahs were asked to pay the bill to fix a glass door he broke in the coach's box at Canberra Stadium during his team's loss there two weeks ago.

When coach of French side Stade Francais, Cheika drew a hefty fine for abusing match officials during and after the team's loss to Harlequins in the final of the 2011 Amlin Cup, Europe's second-tier rugby competition.

Former Ireland captain Jamie Heaslip, who played under Cheika at Leinster, said the Australian was not the type to keep his emotions bottled up during last year's British and Irish Lions tour Down Under.

"He was a hard nut, some would say a madman at times," Heaslip said. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)