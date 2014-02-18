Feb 19 Waikato Chiefs' new backline recruit Robbie Fruean has declared himself the fittest in years ahead of his team's Super Rugby season opener after having a bigger valve implanted in his heart.

The bullocking 25-year-old centre was ruled out of the latter part of the Canterbury Crusaders' 2013 season to undergo surgery after his heart function deteriorated.

Equipped with the new valve and a new team in the double defending champion Chiefs, Fruean said he was in great shape for selection for the blockbuster season-opener against his former team, the Crusaders.

"I'm probably in the best shape I've ever been in in the past four years," Fruean said in comments published by New Zealand media on Wednesday.

"I've made massive strides in the past two months - more than I ever did in the last four years - and that's just down to the alterations the surgeon made to my new valve.

"It's been massive and I guess because of the fact I've always had to try and work hard, it's helped me make those steps count."

An explosive runner with silky skills, Fruean had heart surgery in 2009 when he contracted rheumatic fever, but battled back to fitness to make a big impression with the seven-times champion Crusaders and be on the fringes of All Blacks selection.

Good form for the Dave Rennie-coached Chiefs could see him set for a breakthrough at national level, and Fruean may have his first chance to impress against his former team in Christchurch on Friday.

"When I saw that (Crusaders match) I guess it just gave me more drive to work even harder and make sure I put my hand up for that game," he said.

