March 31 A shaven-headed Wakaito Chiefs team
bided their time before smashing the New South Wales Waratahs in
the second half to win their Super Rugby clash 30-13 in Hamilton
on Saturday.
The Chiefs players, sporting sheer hair-cuts to raise money
for charity, scored two tries after the break and conceded only
three points to notch their fourth win of the season from five
matches.
"It's good to get back in front of the home crowd and grind
out a win," said Chiefs captain Craig Clarke in a pitchside
interview.
"That's good to just be playing winning rugby, it's fun to
be a part of (but) we're off on a road trip now and we've got a
lot of hard work in front of us," added Clarke of their
three-match tour of Australia and South Africa.
The Waratahs held more than 72 percent of the territory in
the first half but still found themselves trailing 13-10 at the
break.
Winger Tom Kingston put the visitors on the board in the
fifth minute with a try, slicing through a pack of players to
take a quick inside pass and reaching his arms behind him to
plant the ball on the line.
The Chiefs made the most of their few chances, however, and
levelled at 7-7 after livewire winger Tim Nanai-Williams cut the
Waratahs defence to shreds with a breathtaking run through
midfield.
Nanai-Williams's incursion allowed the Chiefs to spread the
ball wide where fullback Robbie Robinson crossed in the left
corner.
Aaron Cruden slotted a 47-metre penalty kick to cancel out
one from Brendan McKibbin a few minutes earlier and the All
Black flyhalf drilled a second after Wycliff Palu strayed
offside directly in front of the posts.
The Waratahs were frustrated by several fruitless drives to
the line in the final minutes of the first half, and had the
wind taken out of their sales minutes after the break when Sona
Taumalolo crossed for the Chiefs' second try.
Sonny Bill Williams dribbled a poor kick straight into a
defender's legs but the deflection cannoned into the path of
charging outside centre Richard Kahui, who scooped up the ball
and fed it wide to prop Taumalolo for a soft try in the right
corner.
Cruden slotted his third penalty kick in the 62nd minute to
stretch the advantage to 10 points and flanker Liam Messam
delivered the match-sealing try five minutes later after a
demoralising turnover by the Waratahs.
Replacement Sam Cane intercepted a pass out of a ruck
intended for Sarel Pretorius and fed Tawera Kerr-Barlow, who
sprinted down the right wing before passing inside to Messam for
an easy try.
Cruden converted to maintain a perfect six-from-six kicking
game and a fatigued Waratahs side never looked like clawing
their way back into the game.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Patrick
Johnston)
