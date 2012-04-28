April 28 The Waikato Chiefs finished full of
running to post an emphatic 33-14 victory over the Wellington
Hurricanes in Hamilton on Saturday and cement top spot in the
Super Rugby standings.
Second half tries from Leila Masaga, Sona Taumololo and Toby
Smith, and 18 points off the boot of Aaron Cruden, secured the
Chiefs their eighth straight win from nine games in the season.
"I'm just rapped that we could get a win and keep the ball
rolling," skipper Craig Clarke, who notched his 50th Super Rugby
match with the Chiefs, said in a pitchside interview.
"After halftime, we thought if we could hold the ball a
little bit longer then we could create things."
The Hurricanes took their fifth loss of the season but had
raised hope of reeling in the hosts when Beauden Barrett's third
penalty kick put them within five points 17 minutes after the
break.
However, Chiefs prop Taumololo barged over the line eight
minutes later to ease the pressure before replacement Smith
slammed the door shut with a 76th minute try.
Cruden, laser-sharp all night, kicked the Chiefs to a 12-8
lead at half-time with four penalties, but the Hurricanes had
the first try through Andre Taylor five minutes before the
break, the fullback charging 50 metres down the left wing.
Livewire winger Masaga kept the Hurricanes at bay with a try
five minutes after halftime, breaking a tackle with a piercing
run to cross beneath the posts after receiving a flat pass from
scrumhalf Brendon Leonard.
Any evidence that the Chiefs might tire after their
long-haul flight home from South Africa quickly evaporated as
the home side kept the Hurricanes scoreless in the last quarter
and added 14 points to keep their dominant season rolling.
