July 6 The Crusaders kept their Super Rugby
playoff hopes alive with a tension-charged 28-21 win over the
Chiefs in Hamilton on Friday.
The Crusaders leapt out to a 20-6 lead 20 minutes into the
game but were reeled in by the hosts and forced to defend grimly
in the final minutes to secure the valuable win in a frenetic
atmosphere at a packed Waikato Stadium.
Trailing by a converted try, the Chiefs won two penalties
after the siren as they hammered the Crusaders defence in a
desperate bid to cobble a draw, but were denied when inside
centre Sonny Bill Williams was held up on the line.
While Williams might regret not passing out wide to the
right where the Chiefs had a three-man overlap, the Crusaders
were deserving victors despite having the benefit of a
controversial 52nd-minute try awarded by television review.
The win gave the Crusaders valuable breathing space in the
wildcard berths for the playoffs, while the Chiefs have already
sewn up the New Zealand conference and will contest the
postseason.
Number eight Kieran Read gave the Crusaders the early
running with a try in the first 10 minutes and flyhalf Dan
Carter slotted the conversion and a drop goal minutes later.
Luke Romano capitalised on some clever work by scrumhalf
Andy Ellis who dribbled a kick into his path at the left corner
allowing the lock to cross for the Crusaders' second try in the
20th minute.
The Chiefs backs found their line, however, and scrumhalf
Tawera Kerr-Barlow popped up a perfectly weighted pass two
metres out from the line that towering lock Brodie Retallick
swooped on and barged over for their first try.
Cruden put the Chiefs within four points at halftime but
missed a penalty shot four minutes after the break to release
the pressure.
The Chiefs were stunned minutes later when Ellis, brought
down short of the line by a Kerr-Barlow tackle, was awarded a
try after a lengthy video review.
The hosts re-gathered, however, as Williams, having been
subdued all night, made a brilliant cameo appearance to plant
the ball over the line after rolling over a pile of tacklers.
Dan Carter shrugged off a couple of earlier misses to slot a
penalty and give the Crusaders a seven-point buffer with 18
minutes to play.
The Chiefs were denied a try on video review six minutes
later, when winger Asaeli Tikoirotuma was judged to have planted
the ball a fraction too wide at the right corner as he was
brought down in a tackle.
The Crusaders called on their formidable defence to close
out the match as they consigned the Chiefs to only their third
loss of the season.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Alison
Wildey)