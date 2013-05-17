WELLINGTON May 17 Waikato Chiefs coach Dave Rennie broke into a wry smile after his side firmly stamped their championship credentials on the Super Rugby competition with a 17-12 victory over the Wellington Hurricanes on Friday.

Starved of possession and stuck for long periods deep in their own half in wet and cool conditions, the Chiefs defended like their title was on the line on Friday and not in two months' time when the competition reaches its conclusion.

The win in the match, which one commentator described as "ugly", took the Chiefs to the top of the Super Rugby standings on 48 points, three ahead of Australia's ACT Brumbies who play the New South Wales Waratahs on Saturday.

It also consolidated their lead over the Auckland Blues (41) in the New Zealand conference and Rennie was more than happy to state he would enjoy watching John Kirwan's side play the Canterbury Crusaders (38) in Christchurch on Saturday.

"We'll take the four points and gladly watch the Blues and Crusaders beat the (hell) out of each other tomorrow night," the plain-spoken Rennie told reporters with a smile.

"It was a big game and it was crucial to get four points, so we stay in the hunt. If we didn't we went back into the pack."

Rennie's team have shown glimpses throughout the 2013 campaign of the championship calibre they exhibited last year, but also fallen off that intensity in other games.

Their previous two games resulted in tight victories over the Melbourne Rebels 39-33 and the Western Force 22-21 and Rennie stressed to his team during the buildup to the Hurricanes clash the defensive system that had helped them to their first Super Rugby title last year was not quite there this season.

On Friday they rediscovered it with gusto.

The Hurricanes were consistently knocked back around the fringes of the ruck by the defenders and the Chiefs also slowed the second phase possession which disrupted the home side's timing with runners not hitting the ball from depth and often being caught static behind the advantage line.

"We knew that it would be an arm wrestle and the boys stepped up defensively," Rennie said.

"We played within ourselves a bit ... (and) we played without the ball for big chunks of the second half so it put a bit more stress on us, but defensively the boys were outstanding.

"Tonight was a step in the right direction and we're happy with that." (Editing by Justin Palmer)