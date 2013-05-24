May 24 A huge defensive effort helped the Waikato Chiefs overcome the Canterbury Crusaders 28-19 in a ferocious all-New Zealand Super Rugby clash in Hamilton on Friday that had all the hallmarks of an international test.

Flyhalf Aaron Cruden and captain Craig Clarke both scored first half tries after charging down Crusaders kicks and the defending champions survived sustained periods of second period pressure from the seven-times winners to earn a crucial triumph.

The victory extended the Chiefs' lead at the top of the New Zealand conference to 10 points before they enjoy an extended hiatus until June 28 because of a bye week and the international break.

Tom Taylor slotted an early penalty for the Crusaders before Cruden charged down his rival for the All Black flyhalf shirt, Dan Carter, to run through and touch down for the opening try under the posts in the 12th minute.

Cruden converted but the Crusaders were back ahead when openside Matt Todd drove over from close range in the 18th minute after some effective work by the visiting forwards.

Cruden slotted another a penalty to level the game at 10-10 before second row Clarke used all of his gangly frame to charge down a clearance kick from winger Tom Marshall and score the Chiefs' second and earn them a 15-10 lead.

A Taylor penalty shortly before halftime sent the teams into the interval with the Chiefs clinging on to a 15-13 lead.

More forward pressure after the break set up two Crusader penalties which Taylor kicked with Cruden adding one of his own to cut the deficit to 19-18 with the collisions, scrums and breakdowns intensifying as the game entered its final quarter.

The Chiefs were then left bravely hanging on as the Crusaders parked themselves in the home side's 22 for an extended spell, with heroic defending by Bundee Aki holding All Black number eight Kieran Read up over the line.

Aki then showed his attacking prowess as the Chiefs took the game to the Crusaders and, after an equally long spell in the opposition 22, the powerful centre finally found a hole in the visitors backline to cross for a 70th minute try.

Cruden converted to extend the lead to 25-19 and the flyhalf kicked a late penalty on the hooter to deny the Crusaders a losing bonus point.