WELLINGTON Feb 12 Waikato Chiefs coach Dave Rennie knows his two-time defending champions are now considered more than just pre-season dark horses but he is also well aware that improvement is needed if the New Zealand side are to complete a hat-trick of titles.

It is a far cry from 12 months ago when many predicted the seven-time champion Canterbury Crusaders would be the team to beat while the Otago Highlanders, after an influx of high-level signings, were also considered well in the mix.

The Chiefs, despite retaining the majority of their squad and having a coaching team well versed in the pitfalls and expectations of Super Rugby, were regarded as potential but unlikely champions.

"Certainly, compared to a couple of years ago there is a lot more awareness about (the Chiefs) but it is such a tough competition, there is not a hell of a lot between a lot of sides," Rennie told Reuters via telephone from Hamilton.

"We are aware of that (and) we need to be better than we were last year."

Shorn of major drawcard Sonny Bill Williams and injured All Blacks centre Richard Kahui, the Chiefs started last year's competition with a 41-27 demolition of the Highlanders.

They suffered a mid-season blip with losses to the Queensland Reds and New South Wales Waratahs which coincided with an injury crisis in midfield.

The Chiefs shook off the losses to the Australian sides, however, with six successive victories before the international break in June, although when they returned they were hammered by the Crusaders 43-15 and shaken out of their complacency.

They beat the Crusaders 20-19 in a highly intense semi-final then called on their deep squad to introduce replacements who all made an impact off the bench to beat the Brumbies 27-22 in the final for their second title.

"There was some speculation... where people thought that maybe we had a few things go our way (that first year) but a lot of our success is based on hard work," Rennie said when asked if he felt his side had earned respect after last year's victory.

"I think the respect (for the Chiefs) is out there but... that is earned through performance and so we need to front once the competition starts proper."

HARD WORKERS

The overwhelming trait of Rennie's side has been of a squad who were prepared to roll up their sleeves, do their jobs and develop a culture that did not allow egos to become over-inflated.

One key player, former captain Craig Clarke, headed to Ireland at the end of last season, while Rennie also saw wingers Lelia Masaga and Patrick Osborne move on as the injury-prone Kahui decided to take up a lucrative offer in Japan.

In finding replacements, Rennie has adhered to his preferred formula of selecting players with the right mentality as well as the required skill set.

Former All Blacks fullback Mils Muliaina, who captained the side before he went to Japan for two seasons, has returned to Hamilton while Rennie also enticed former Crusaders' backs Tom Marshall and Robbie Fruean north.

"We lost some good players with a lot of experience last season," Rennie said. "While it was sad to see them go it's going to happen every year.

"We looked to target guys with the same high character as them with the skill set we required and that has created a lot more depth and a lot of competition for places."

Rennie was reluctant to single out any side as potential title rivals, preferring to say all were capable of beating any other on their day and he refused to label his mood as 'confident'.

"I'm not sure confident is the right word," he said.

"We certainly have high hopes (but) I think if you go into a competition like this and think you're half way there then you're in trouble.

"You have to be at your best every week." (Editing by John O'Brien)