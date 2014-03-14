Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
March 14 The double defending champion Waikato Chiefs maintained their perfect start to the Super Rugby season after late tries by Tevita Koloamatangi and Tanerau Latimer sealed a 36-20 victory over South Africa's Stormers in Hamilton on Friday.
James Lowe, Tom Marshall and Tawera Kerr-Barlow scored earlier tries, while All Black flyhalf Aaron Cruden added 11 points for the Chiefs, who have won all three of their games this season and lead the New Zealand conference on 13 points.
Stormers flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis slotted two first half penalties for the visitors before Gio Aplon and Nizaam Carr scored second half tries as the visitors looked to stage a remarkable comeback.
Replacement flyhalf Peter Grant converted both tries for the visitors, who had battled back from 24-6 down to 24-20 with five minutes remaining before Koloamatangi's late effort sealed the win and the bonus point.
Latimer, playing his 100th Super rugby match, then scored his try from a rolling maul as the final hooter sounded.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.