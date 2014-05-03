May 3 The Super Rugby champion Waikato Chiefs ran in six tries in an ultimately convincing 38-8 victory over South Africa's Lions in Hamilton on Saturday to get back to winning ways after two successive defeats.

Three tries in five minutes around halftime blew open what had been a relatively even contest with prop Pauliasi Manu securing the bonus point when he bulldozed over two minutes after the break.

Backs Bundee Aki and Tim Nanai-Williams crossed in the last 10 minutes to put a gloss on a result that sent the Chiefs back to the top of the New Zealand conference pending the Hurricanes' match against the Waratahs later on Saturday.

The Lions scored a well-worked try through winger Courtnall Skosan after 46 minutes but played too much rugby in their own half in falling to a fourth straight defeat, their good start to the season now a fading memory. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)