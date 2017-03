May 9 Man mountain Ben Tameifuna scored a try in each half to fire the Chiefs to an emphatic 32-20 home victory over the Blues in their Super Rugby match in New Plymouth on Friday.

The hulking tighthead prop touched down after 10 minutes and barged over from the back of a ruck two minutes after the break as the Chiefs grabbed four tries and a bonus point to tighten their grip atop the New Zealand conference.

Hosting their first game in the North Island port, the double defending champions also scored tries through livewire centre Tim Nanai-Williams in the 20th minute and fullback Tom Marshall 10 minutes into the second half.

Winger Lolagi Visinia scored an early try and centre George Moala added a late consolation for the Blues, who remained mired at the bottom of the New Zealand conference.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Ed Osmond)