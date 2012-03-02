March 2 Scrumhalf Tawera Kerr-Barlow was
at his sniping best as he scored a try and constantly tested the
defensive line as the Waikato Chiefs used a blistering first
half to beat the Auckland Blues 29-14 in their Super Rugby clash
in Hamilton on Friday.
Undaunted by driving rain, Kerr-Barlow was given an easy
ride by his pack, who cleared out the breakdown and provided him
with a superb attacking platform to unleash his backline.
The home side, who let the Otago Highlanders pinch a 23-19
victory last week, put the game beyond doubt in the first half
when prop Sona Taumalolo, wingers Asaeli Tikoirotuma and Tim
Nanai-Williams, and Kerr-Barlow all scored tries as the hosts
blasted the Blues off the park.
Flyhalf Aaron Cruden was also deadly accurate with his boot,
slotting three conversions and a penalty while his Blues
opposite Michael Hobbs was successful with two penalties as the
Chiefs went into the break with a 29-6 lead.
"It was one of those halves of footy where everything went
right, everything seemed to stick and it was pretty expansive
for a wet weather game," Chiefs captain Craig Clarke said.
"We just had to stick to it in the second half."
The Blues were more organised and held on to the ball in the
second half but were stymied by a blistering defensive line from
the Chiefs as they fell to their second straight defeat in a
disappointing start to the season.
Hobbs added a penalty for Auckland to reduce the deficit
with 25 minutes remaining, but neither side was able to trouble
the scoreboard again until Blues replacement Sherwin Stowers
scored a consolation try with three minutes left.
"The Chiefs played... well today and we played poorly in the
first half and it just wasn't good enough," Blues captain Keven
Mealamu said in a blunt television interview.
"We have to go away and look at ourselves because we were
just not... good enough."
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John
O'Brien)
