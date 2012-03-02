March 2 Scrumhalf Tawera Kerr-Barlow was at his sniping best as he scored a try and constantly tested the defensive line as the Waikato Chiefs used a blistering first half to beat the Auckland Blues 29-14 in their Super Rugby clash in Hamilton on Friday.

Undaunted by driving rain, Kerr-Barlow was given an easy ride by his pack, who cleared out the breakdown and provided him with a superb attacking platform to unleash his backline.

The home side, who let the Otago Highlanders pinch a 23-19 victory last week, put the game beyond doubt in the first half when prop Sona Taumalolo, wingers Asaeli Tikoirotuma and Tim Nanai-Williams, and Kerr-Barlow all scored tries as the hosts blasted the Blues off the park.

Flyhalf Aaron Cruden was also deadly accurate with his boot, slotting three conversions and a penalty while his Blues opposite Michael Hobbs was successful with two penalties as the Chiefs went into the break with a 29-6 lead.

"It was one of those halves of footy where everything went right, everything seemed to stick and it was pretty expansive for a wet weather game," Chiefs captain Craig Clarke said.

"We just had to stick to it in the second half."

The Blues were more organised and held on to the ball in the second half but were stymied by a blistering defensive line from the Chiefs as they fell to their second straight defeat in a disappointing start to the season.

Hobbs added a penalty for Auckland to reduce the deficit with 25 minutes remaining, but neither side was able to trouble the scoreboard again until Blues replacement Sherwin Stowers scored a consolation try with three minutes left.

"The Chiefs played... well today and we played poorly in the first half and it just wasn't good enough," Blues captain Keven Mealamu said in a blunt television interview.

"We have to go away and look at ourselves because we were just not... good enough."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)

