A 79th minute try from centre Jackson Willison helped the Waikato Chiefs to a close fought 29-22 win over the ACT Brumbies in an error-strewn Super Rugby match in Tauranga on Friday.

A poor match came to life in the final 10 minutes when the teams scored three tries, with Willison having the decisive say when he squeezed into the left corner to give the Chiefs their third win of the campaign.

Chiefs flyhalf Aaron Cruden converted from the touchline to take his tally to 19 points in a faultless seven from seven kicking display as Waikato went top of the New Zealand conference.

"A little bit of character and fight got us through," Chiefs captain Craig Clarke said in a pitchside interview.

"They were up in our face and we were struggling to get going forward so it was pretty testing for us."

Cruden and Brumbies flyhalf Christian Lealiifano had three penalties apiece in a tight opening half where the heavily fancied home side, with their hugely talented backline, were guilty of numerous handling errors.

The Brumbies, who won their opening two fixtures, were defending well and should have had the game's opening try but Scott Fardy wasted a glorious chance.

The flanker escaped three flimsy Chiefs tackles in the 28th minute but then lost control of the ball as he stretched to touch down on the try line.

The sides went in level at 9-9 at halftime and Cruden and Lealiifano each kicked two more penalties in the second half as the boot looked set to decide the outcome of the match before the late fireworks.

HARD LUCK BRUMBIES

After finally managing to put some phases together, Waikato prop Arizona Taumalolo barged over, with the help of his pack, from close range for what looked like the game-winning score after 70 minutes.

Cruden converted from in front of the posts to stretch the lead to seven but the resilient Brumbies fought back and worked their way downfield and replacement lock Sam Carter powered over the line.

The video referee found no reason to disallow the try, allowing Lealiifano to land a tricky conversion from the right flank to level the scores at 22-22 with four minutes remaining.

But the Chiefs were not to be denied and after regaining possession they worked through 14 phases before Willison finished in the corner.

The result was hard on the twice champion Brumbies, who are in transition having made 13 changes to their squad from last year and are under the guidance of South African World Cup winning coach Jake White.

"It's a little disappointing at the end but I think some of the stuff we did throughout the game and our carry and defence was consistent, which was what we were chasing," captain Ben Mowen said. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

