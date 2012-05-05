May 5 Aaron Cruden again underlined his
credentials as the long-term successor to Daniel Carter in the
All Blacks with a superb all round performance in guiding the
Waikato Chiefs to a 34-21 victory over the Lions in their Super
Rugby clash on Saturday.
Cruden scored a try, set up another for winger Lelia Masaga
and was perfect with his goalkcking as he slotted four
conversions and two penalties for the table-topping Chiefs, who
moved to 44 points with the bonus-point win.
"We are pretty pleased we scored a few tries, but there were
also a few lapses too and we let them run too much," said Chiefs
captain Craig Clarke, who scored his first Super Rugby try.
Scrumhalf Brendon Leonard grabbed the bonus-point try
following a speculative kick and chase.
The Chiefs success this season has been built on smothering
defence and a much improved forward performance that has given
flyhalf Cruden the time to dictate play, which he did with
composed efficiency against the Lions in Pukekohe.
Coach Dave Rennie chose to rest several of the forwards that
had helped the Chiefs to eight successive wins but it made
little difference as the Hamilton-based side smashed into
tackles and the breakdown on the way to equalling their most
wins in a Super Rugby season.
They also won nine games in 2009, when they finished
runners-up to the Bulls, though with six matches remaining are
almost certain to add to that total.
The Lions used their massive pack to score all three of
their tries, with replacement lock Cobus Grobelaar bashing over
twice from rolling mauls following attacking lineouts, while
captain Joshua Strauss smashed over from in close.
Elton Jantjies converted all three tries, though the Lions
played most of the game hemmed inside their own half and made
too many errors in their execution.
"When we stuck to our game plan it worked for us but we gave
them a lot of ball and they're a side that punishes you," said
Grobelaar. "We were playing a lot of catch-up rugby but the guys
showed good character.
"We just need to work on our basics and there are things to
improve."