May 25 The Waikato Chiefs attacked with abandon
in the second half to fell the visiting Bulls 28-22 in Hamilton
on Friday and reclaim top spot in the Super Rugby standings.
Fired by slick passing from flyhalf Aaron Cruden and
line-breaking inside centre Sonny Bill Williams, the Chiefs
overcame a 16-8 halftime deficit to send the Pretoria-based
Bulls back to South Africa with a second straight loss on tour.
"We're thrilled that we could kick on in a very tight game,"
Chiefs skipper Craig Clarke said in a pitchside interview.
"We knew we were playing some good footy and needed to keep
doing what we were doing and we did that ... we didn't want to
play a controlled, structured game, that's sort of their style."
Bulls flyhalf Morne Steyn was typically razor-sharp in front
of the posts, finishing with 17 points, but his team's vaunted
defence buckled under pressure to concede two tries in the
second half.
Cruden's conversion after the Chiefs' third try by
replacement flanker Sam Cane put the home side six points up
with 10 minutes remaining and desperate drives toward the line
by the Bulls ultimately came to nothing.
The Bulls held the early ascendancy after Steyn booted a
drop goal over the bar but the visitors dropped the ball to
allow Chiefs fullback Andrew Horrell to score the first try in
the 24th minute.
Cruden deftly steered a high kick into the Bulls' right
corner where winger Akona Ndungane spilled the catch and the
enterprising Horrell dived on the ball after kicking it over the
tryline.
The Chiefs pushed hard for a second, but were repelled time
and again by the Bulls on the last line of defence and were
sucker-punched a minute before half-time by a Bjorn Basson try.
The jet-heeled Basson received a pass wide on the left wing
and shrugged off a tackle from fellow winger Lelia Masaga before
streaming over the line.
The teams traded penalties after halftime before Cruden
struck in the 58th minute with a quick inside pass that allowed
winger Asaeli Tikoirotuma to cross for a try near the posts and
level the match at 19-19.
Steyn nosed the visitors back in front with another penalty
kick before 20-year-old Cane completed a stunning move that
started from the left touchline and ended in the match-winning
try.
A quick pass inside from Cruden released Williams in
midfield and he burst through the Bulls line and offloaded to
the hard-running Cane for a try beneath the posts.
The Chiefs defended grimly over the remaining minutes and
sparked raucous cheers from the crowd of 18,000 by winning a
turnover ball at the breakdown to cut off a threatening drive
after the siren.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Patrick
Johnston)