WELLINGTON Aug 4 The Waikato Chiefs will take a couple of days and drink a couple of beers before beginning the hard work of extending their hegemony over southern hemsiphere provincial rugby for a third successive year, according to coach Dave Rennie.

The cow bells rang out in celebration over Hamilton for the second year in a row on Saturday night as the New Zealanders won back-to-back Super Rugby titles with a gutsy 27-22 comeback win over the ACT Brumbies.

That put them in exalted company with the Auckland Blues, Canterbury Crusaders, South Africa's Bulls and the Brumbies as multiple winners of the competition.

Self-effacing Rennie, who along with the rest of his coaching staff typically declined to join their players on the podium during the trophy presentation, is clearly not a great one for highfalutin talk of dynasties, though.

"Ah, it's such a tough comp, dynasties are the sort of thing you look back on afterwards," Rennie told a news conference.

"We've won a couple of titles, next year will be about realising how hard we've had to work to achieve what we've done, and trying and replicate that.

"We'll worry about those sort of things after a couple of beers over the next couple of days."

Having unquestionably proved that 2012 was not a fluke, nor just about the contribution of All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams, Rennie was asked whether he thought the team would now get the respect they deserved.

"I don't even care to be honest, it's more about what happens within our group," he said.

"We're really satisfied. It's a tough tournament, you've got to be good and consistent for long periods."

Despite their success, in the All Blacks squad named on Sunday morning, the Chiefs had two fewer players than the Crusaders, the same number as the Wellington Hurricanes and only two more than the hapless Otago Highlanders.

An indication that Rennie does indeed care about respect, on that level at least, came when he was asked to give some valedictory comments on his captain Craig Clarke, who is leaving for Ireland at the end of the season.

"I will miss him heaps, it's not just his ability on the field but obviously his leadership and he's a bloody good man," Rennie said of the uncapped lock.

"It's a pity he's leaving. He's obviously good enough to wear a black jersey and erm, you know...," he added, trailing off as discretion won out.

Rennie said claiming a second title had been more nerve-wracking than the win in the final over the Sharks last year and paid tribute to the hard work of all of his squad.

Earning the right to play the final at home by topping the regular season standings had been one key factor, he said, and another had been the quality of players coming off the bench as the Chiefs chased the match in the final quarter.

Fullback Robbie Robinson, who scored the 69th minute try that put the Chiefs in front for the first time, centre Bundee Aki, flanker Sam Cane and halfback Augustine Pulu all made significant contributions to the victory.

"They're a special group, we got fantatsic impact off the bench and that's probably the key for us, we've got a lot of guys who, there's not much difference between them and the starters," Rennie said.

"They did a great job for us and that was the difference." (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Ian Ransom)