MELBOURNE, July 4 The Waikato Chiefs kept their Super Rugby title defence alive with a rousing 24-16 victory over the Hurricanes in Hamilton on Friday.

Prop Jamie Mackintosh and lock Brodie Retallick scored a try each, with flyhalf and co-captain Aaron Cruden booting four penalties and a conversion as the double defending champions shut down the Hurricanes' running game to snap a run of three straight losses.

Hurricanes inside centre Hadleigh Parkes touched down in the 64th minute and Beauden Barrett converted to peg the Chiefs' lead back to nine points, but the flyhalf missed a penalty with five minutes to play that would have put his side within a try.

The Hurricanes remain fifth in the table on 41 points, but have a bye in the final round and will have to rely on other results going their way to have any chance of keeping a place in the top six and making the playoffs. On 40 points, the seventh-placed Chiefs face the Blues in the final round. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)