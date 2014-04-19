HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week four
March 18 Highlights from week four of Super Rugby:
April 19 The Canterbury Crusaders (New Zealand) beat the Waikato Chiefs (New Zealand) 18-17 (halftime 9-17) in a Super Rugby match in Hamilton on Saturday.
Scorers:
Chiefs - Try: Tom Marshall; Penalties: Gareth Anscombe (4)
Crusaders: Penalties: Colin Slade (6) (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Patrick Johnston)
March 18 Highlights from week four of Super Rugby:
March 18 The Hurricanes blew away the Highlanders with a dominant second-half display as the defending Super Rugby champions got back to winning ways with a comprehensive 41-15 victory in Wellington on Saturday.
March 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Crusaders (New Zealand) 33 Blues (New Zealand) 24 Rebels (Australia) 14 Chiefs (New Zealand) 27 Bulls (South Africa) 34 Sunwolves (Japan) 21 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 4 4 0 118 73 3 19 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 4 0 102 84 0 16 3. Hurricanes (New Z