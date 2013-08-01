WELLINGTON Aug 1 Waikato Chiefs coach Dave Rennie has named an unchanged side for Saturday's Super Rugby final against the ACT Brumbies and is confident winger Lelia Masaga will come through a fitness test on an ankle problem.

Masaga scored a spectacular solo try in last week's 20-19 semi-final victory over the Canterbury Crusaders to keep the Chiefs on course to defend the title they won for the first time last year.

Robbie Robinson was bracketed on the team sheet with Masaga and Patrick Osborne is ready to come onto the bench if required.

Lock Craig Clark has recovered sufficiently from a neck injury that restricted his training this week and will lead the Chiefs out in front of a sellout 25,000 home crowd at Waikato Stadium.

Masaga and Clark are among a string of players, also including injured World Cup winning All Black Richard Kahui, who will be bidding farewell to the Chiefs at the end of the season and heading abroad.

"They have all been a big part of the Chiefs family and we want to send these outstanding Chiefs men out on a high with back to back titles," Rennie said in a media release.

The Canberra-based Brumbies, who are chasing a third title after 2001 and 2004 triumphs, will name their team in Hamilton on Friday.

Chiefs team: 15-Gareth Anscombe, 14-Lelia Masaga (or Robbie Robinson), 13-Charlie Ngatai, 12-Andrew Horrell, 11-Asaeli Tikoirotuma, 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8-Matt Vant Leven, 7-Tanerau Latimer, 6-Liam Messam, 5-Brodie Retallick, 4-Craig Clarke (captain), 3-Ben Tameifuna, 2-Hika Elliot, 1-Toby Smith.

Replacements: 16-Rhys Marshall, 17-Ben Afeaki, 18-Michael Fitzgerald, 19-Sam Cane, 20-Augustine Pulu, 21-Bundee Aki, 22- Robbie Robinson (or Patrick Osborne). (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)