SYDNEY Feb 26 Danny Cipriani is hoping his performances with the Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby this season will earn him a return to the international stage, the former England flyhalf said on Sunday.

Cipriani was exiled from the England team under former manager Martin Johnson after winning seven caps for his country in 2008 and he moved to Melbourne aiming for a fresh start last season.

The 24-year-old's fondness for nightlife, which many considered to be a contributary factor to his continued absence from the international stage, also got him into trouble in Australia, however.

Having been fined for a nightclub incident and excluded by the Rebels for a month for breaches of curfews last year, Cipriani said he was going to be guided by the team ethic on and off the field this season.

"I've got extra motivation this year to make sure I get in the England side and to really improve on my performances from last year," he told reporters in Melbourne.

"I'm not going to change too much. Mistakes happen and stuff gets glamorised in the press.

"As journalists, it's their job. I don't hold any grudges because it's their job. But when you know the truth of the situation and the club and your friends do, then it's not so bad.

"This year, we've got a very tight group. There's a lot of things we're going to do and we're going to do them together.

"When we go off-field, we're going to make sure it's all as a team."

Cipriani has been linked with a move back to England with the Sale Sharks for next season after his two-year deal with the Rebels expires but said he had yet to decide on his future.

"I'm not too concerned about that. I've got a couple of weeks to decide," he said.

Mixing moments of brilliance with some awful defensive play as the Rebels were handed the wooden spoon in their debut season, Cipriani said he was looking forward to playing with new backline recruits James O'Connor and Kurtley Beale.

"They're young and they're learning all the time," Cipriani said. "If they can improve they'll be frightening."

The Rebels received a bye in this weekend's first round of Super Rugby matches and begin their campaign at home to the New South Wales Waratahs on Friday.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)

