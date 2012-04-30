* Cipriani leaves midway through Super Rugby season
* Decision endorsed by club
(updates with club confirmation)
MELBOURNE, April 30 Former England flyhalf Danny
Cipriani has left the Melbourne Rebels midway through the Super
Rugby season, cutting short his controversy-marred stint with
the Australian club.
Cipriani, who was to leave the Rebels at the end of the
season to join English club Sale Sharks, had been granted an
early release, the team said.
Rebels CEO Steve Borland said in a statement: "Danny goes
with our blessing and we thank him for his contribution to our
club during his time here.
"Essentially the time is right for both parties to part
company, the decision is amicable and we wish him all the best
for the future."
Cipriani signed a three-year deal with Sale last month in a
bid to revive his international career and though he pledged to
see out his two-year deal with the Rebels last year, he was
pleased to take the early exit.
"Rebels want 2 build for 2013 ... That's their main aim for
rest of season. And I can prepare accordingly and to the best of
my powers for the season with (Sale Sharks)," he said on his
Twitter account.
"Going to be sad to leave all my team mates. Made some
friends for life over here. The back room staff at the Rebels
don't get enough praise."
The seven-test back joined the foundation Rebels side last
year as a marquee player, citing hopes of a fresh start away
from the media glare in England, but was soon under the
spotlight in Australia for breaching team discipline on a number
of occasions.
Cipriani landed in hot water last year for taking a bottle
of vodka from the bar of a local nightspot without paying for it
and was later stood down for a month for breaching team curfews
and failing to turn up to training.
Although no further reports of off-field problems have
surfaced, Cipriani had struggled for form this year in a
new-look side boasting Wallabies recruits Kurtley Beale and
James O'Connor.
Both are comfortable at flyhalf, and Rebels coaching staff
had flagged playing Beale in the position for the remainder of
the season, leaving the prospect of Cipriani struggling for a
starting role.
Cipriani played 19 games and scored 122 points for the
Rebels and will be remembered for nervelessly slotting a penalty
goal to clinch the team's first win in the competition last
year.
But his occasional flashes of brilliance were tempered by
his defensive frailties, and the sight of opponents shrugging
off his tackling attempts was regularly lamented by Rebels fans
in blogs and online chatrooms.
The struggling Rebels have only two wins for the season and
are all but out of the playoffs race in the southern hemisphere
provincial competition.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien/Peter
Rutherford)