May 16 Australia flyhalf Quade Cooper, having
recovered from a serious knee injury, will make his first start
in seven months when the Queensland Reds take on the Lions of
South Africa in a Super Rugby clash in Brisbane on Saturday.
Cooper, capped 35 times for Australia, has not played since
he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during the Wallabies'
victory in the third-place playoff at the rugby World Cup in
October.
"It has been a long six-plus months on the sideline and I
know I have done everything I can to tick all the boxes during
my rehab," the 24-year-old flyhalf said in a statement on
Wednesday.
"Everything which could be done has been done and the rest
is now out of my hands. I'll be going out on Saturday knowing
I've done everything within my power to be prepared both
physically and mentally and it's now about going out and doing
the best that I can for the team."
The champion Reds have struggled in the absence of their
defence-splitting flyhalf, whose partnership with scrumhalf Will
Genia provided the fulcrum of the Queensland side's first Super
Rugby title last year.
The Reds are second in the Australian conference after
beating the high-flying Waikato Chiefs on Sunday but probably
still need to win their five remaining matches to reach the
playoffs.
Reds coach Ewan McKenzie believes the return of Cooper can
spur the team to achieve that.
"There's no denying Quade has enormous X-factor but for him
this match is about getting back out of the field and getting
comfortable again within the matchday environment," McKenzie
said.
"It has been a long layoff for him and the next few weeks
before our bye will be invaluable as he again finds his feet.
Everyone is excited to see him back out there but it's important
we manage him the right way during this period."
Cooper's enigmatic running game helped the Wallabies to
their first Tri-Nations title in a decade last year and the
Australian selectors will be hopeful he can return to that form
ahead of the newly expanded Four Nations, now including
Argentina, in August.
Prior to that, the Wallabies host Scotland in June before
the three-test series at home to Wales later in the month.
However, Cooper is not necessarily a certainty at standoff
for Australia, with Wallabies fullback Kurtley Beale shining in
recent weeks at flyhalf for the Melbourne Rebels after his team
mate James O'Connor showed good form in the pivotal role before
injury.
Cooper said it was too early to be looking ahead to
international chances and that he was concentrating on the
struggling Lions, who are bottom of the standings with only one
win this year.
"My focus is solely getting out there this weekend and
playing good footy," Cooper said.
"If those things (Australia) arise, we'll think about them
when they come. I know on the weekend the Lions will be coming
for me and they will be coming for the team."
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan
Chakraborty)