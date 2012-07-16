July 16 Queensland Reds flyhalf Quade Cooper
will miss Saturday's Super Rugby playoff against South Africa's
Sharks in Brisbane after it was ruled he had committed a
dangerous tackle last weekend, governing body SANZAR said on
Monday.
The Australia international was sent to the sinbin and cited
for a high tackle on New South Wales Waratahs back Berrick
Barnes during the 32-16 victory which secured the defending
champion's place in the playoffs.
The mercurial flyhalf was the subject of a SANZAR judicial
hearing on Monday, following which he was suspended for a week.
"Whilst in the process of a tackle on Berrick Barnes, there
was principle contact with the chest but also with the neck such
as to make the tackle dangerous in contravention of Law
10.4(e)," SANZAR said in a statement.
"...It is also a matter of significance that the SANZAR
rules allow consideration be given to the importance of games to
be played during the Super Rugby finals series and as such, this
has been taken into account as a mitigating circumstance.
"It follows that Quade Cooper is suspended from all forms of
Rugby for one week up to and including July 21."
Cooper's absence is a huge blow to the Reds, who are now
likely to move placekicker Mike Harris across from inside centre
to take the number 10 shirt against the Sharks.
Cooper missed Australia's June internationals because he had
failed to recover sufficiently from the knee injury that ended
his World Cup last October.
Barnes, who was forced off the pitch by the tackle from his
fellow Wallaby last Saturday, stepped in at flyhalf in place of
Cooper and played an outstanding series as Australia swept Six
Nations champions Wales 3-0.
(Editing by John O'Brien)