UPDATE 1-Rugby- Paris clubs Stade Francais, Racing 92 announce merger plan
* Large sums of money invested in Top 14 clubs (Adds background)
Feb 4 All Blacks flyhalf Aaron Cruden has been named co-captain of the Chiefs with loose forward Liam Messam, the reigning Super Rugby champion team said on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old Cruden replaces lock Craig Clarke, who left to play in Ireland, while Messam retains his co-captaincy.
"Aaron has been a massive influence in our success to date," Chiefs coach Dave Rennie said on the team's website (www.chiefs.co.nz) on Tuesday.
"His rugby knowledge, attitude and ability to direct a game is impressive. He is greatly respected, a natural leader and will thrive with this added responsibility."
Cruden, capped 29 times for New Zealand, won the Chiefs' Player of the Year award in both years of their back-to-back championship seasons in 2012-13.
Messam, 29, has also been a driving force behind the Chiefs' success, and was voted most valuable player in last year's title decider against the Canberra-based ACT Brumbies.
Favourites to win a third consecutive championship, the Waikato-based Chiefs will play fierce rivals, the Crusaders, in a blockbuster opening round clash on Feb. 21 away in Christchurch. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
* Large sums of money invested in Top 14 clubs (Adds background)
PARIS, March 13 Stade Francais and Racing 92, two of France's leading rugby union clubs which are both based in the Paris region, announced plans on Monday to merge.
GLASGOW, March 13 Scotland hooker Fraser Brown has been cited for the dangerous tackle in the second minute of Saturday's Six Nations clash against England that earned him a yellow card and put his side immediately on the back foot.