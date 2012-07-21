July 21 Dan Carter booted 23 points as the
Canterbury Crusaders reached the Super Rugby semi-finals with a
28-13 victory over the Bulls at Rugby League Park on Saturday.
The Bulls outscored the home side by two tries to one but
Carter kept the scoreboard ticking over, punishing the South
Africans for conceding a string of penalties in Christchurch.
Zac Guildford scored the Crusaders' only try midway through
the first half and the Bulls had left themselves with too much
to do by the time Dewald Potgieter and Wynand Olivier touched
down in the last 18 minutes.
Last year's runners-up head into next weekend's semi-finals
bidding to keep alive their chances of adding to their record
seven titles.
(Reporting by Stuart Condie; Editing by Alastair Himmer)