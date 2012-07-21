July 21 Dan Carter booted 23 points as the Canterbury Crusaders reached the Super Rugby semi-finals with a 28-13 victory over the Bulls at Rugby League Park on Saturday.

The Bulls outscored the home side by two tries to one but Carter kept the scoreboard ticking over, punishing the South Africans for conceding a string of penalties in Christchurch.

Zac Guildford scored the Crusaders' only try midway through the first half and the Bulls had left themselves with too much to do by the time Dewald Potgieter and Wynand Olivier touched down in the last 18 minutes.

Last year's runners-up head into next weekend's semi-finals bidding to keep alive their chances of adding to their record seven titles. (Reporting by Stuart Condie; Editing by Alastair Himmer)