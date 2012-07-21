(Adds detail, quote)
July 21 Dan Carter booted 23 points as the
Canterbury Crusaders reached the Super Rugby semi-finals with a
28-13 victory over the Bulls at Rugby League Park on Saturday.
The Bulls outscored the home side by two tries to one but
Carter kept the scoreboard ticking over, punishing the South
Africans for conceding a string of penalties in Christchurch.
Zac Guildford scored the Crusaders' only try midway through
the first half and the Bulls had left themselves with too much
to do by the time Dewald Potgieter and Wynand Olivier touched
down in the last 18 minutes.
Last year's runners-up head into next weekend's semi-finals
bidding to keep alive their chances of adding to their record
seven titles.
The Bulls set out to disrupt the Crusaders from the start
but sloppy errors handed the home side some easy early shots at
goal for a lead the New Zealanders never looked like
relinquishing.
“"Especially in that first 40 minutes, we played at the
right end of the field and we didn't give them any momentum,"
Crusaders captain Richie McCaw told Fox Sports.
"“I thought we limited our mistakes and discipline was good
because they applied pressure."
Carter kicked his side into a 6-0 lead before setting up
Guildford for his try, drawing in two defenders on the 22 before
slipping a short pass that sent his teammate through the gap.
The wing touched down behind the posts to give Carter a
simple conversion.
With the Bulls unable to gain a foothold, Carter then
stretched the lead by another three points.
Advantage was being played for an offside when the No. 10
swivelled to pick up a ball he had spilled and dropped a goal
with his less favoured right foot.
A long-range Morne Steyn shot at goal which reduced the
deficit to 16-3 at halftime was the Bulls' first score in 117
minutes at Rugby League Park, having lost 27-0 last season.
The Bulls returned to the pitch seemingly invigorated after
the interval but their fierce tackling only gifted the Crusaders
another three points when a late hit on Ellis gave Carter
another penalty, which he easily converted.
It was soon 22-3 when Carter smacked over another penalty
via the post after he was felled by a high challenge.
Potgieter worked his way over in the corner following a
surge from a lineout and Olivier reduced the arrears further but
both efforts went unconverted.
Carter subsequently rubbed salt in the wound with his fifth
and sixth successful penalties.
