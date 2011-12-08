Dec 8 A massive earthquake that destroyed
much of the central part of New Zealand's second-largest city
and forced the Canterbury Crusaders to spend the entire Super
rugby season on the road, also caused them a loss of almost
NZ$700,000 ($546,000) for the last financial year, the team told
Reuters on Thursday.
The 6.3 magnitude earthquake on Feb. 22 killed 181 people
and caused the collapse of buildings in Christchurch and
destroyed the playing surface and badly damaged the stands at
the Crusaders' home venue of Lancaster Park.
The Crusaders, who lost the final of the competition to the
Queensland Reds, spent the entire season on the road, taking
games to smaller provincial centres within their region as well
as to other New Zealand cities.
They also played South Africa's Sharks at Twickenham in
London -- the first Super rugby match to be played outside of
the southern hemisphere.
"It was a pretty disruptive year and the support we received
in playing in those smaller venues was outstanding but it didn't
match the revenue we would have expected from a bigger venue,"
Crusaders chief executive Hamish Riach told Reuters via
telephone from Christchurch of the NZ$696,300 loss.
"We tried to control costs as much as we could through the
year. We were fortunate to play a couple of games where we got a
good return from, (but) the smaller venues ...didn't have a
fantastic financial contribution."
The match in London which was seen as a gamble had broken
even, Riach said, with the crowd of "about 35,000" ensuring they
covered all of their travel, accommodation and venue costs.
"The big play with the game in London, had we managed to get
more people through the gate we could have made a dramatic
difference to our bottom line," Riach said.
"We covered the bills, but we needed a few more people to
make a difference to the bottom line.
"It was exciting to be there but in a financial sense it
pretty much was neutral."
NEW STADIUM
Riach said the team, which had posted a surplus of
NZ$125,714 last year, was projecting a break-even situation for
the next few years as they played their matches at a revamped
17,000-seater stadium in the west of the city, though he
declined to make any firm financial predictions.
The NZ$20 million revamp of Rugby League Park in Addington,
which was announced last month, would provide the team with a
permanent home venue, but it was unlikely to be a massive
cash-cow for the team, Riach said.
"We are not planning for dramatic surpluses while we are at
the new stadium," he added.
"It's a 17,00-seat stadium and we need to fill it regularly
and earn our revenue each week from our commercial sponsors and
if we do that we should be pretty much break even ...and keep
treading water for as long as we need to be there."
The loss had also not affected the playing squad with many
signed to long-term agreements and Riach said he was pleased
with their commitment particularly as several had also been
impacted personally by the earthquake.
"We have been very excited by the group staying together,"
he said. "The players have largely recommitted and recontracted
and want to play for the Crusaders.
"That's a huge testament to this year's team and the culture
that (coach) Todd (Blackadder) and the senior players have
created for that squad to want to have another crack."
NZ$1=$0.78