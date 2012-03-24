March 24 The Canterbury Crusaders were given a scare by the Cheetahs but rallied to secure a 28-21 Super Rugby victory in their first match in their home city of Christchurch for nearly two years on Saturday.

All Black flyhalf Dan Carter played the second half in his first match since being injured at the World Cup and had a role in a back move that resulted in fullback Israel Dagg crossing to secure the victory five minutes from time.

The Cheetahs confirmed their reputation as one of Super Rugby's most entertaining teams with fine second half tries from teenager Johan Goosen and replacement back Sias Ebersohn, the first of which will be a contender for try of the season.

The seven-times champion Crusaders would have wanted a more convincing win after Sean Maitland and Robbie Fruean had put them in charge with tries in eight minutes around the halftime break.

Having not been able to play in Christchurch since the deadly February 2011 earthquake wrecked their Lancaster Park stadium and coming into the match on the back of two defeats, however, a victory of any sort was welcomed.

"It's good to get back to winning ways," Crusaders captain Kieran Read said in a pitchside interview at the packed 17,000-seater Christchurch Stadium.

"This is going to be our fortress and we're looking forward to getting back here in a couple of weeks."

A forgettable first half was drawing to a close with the Crusaders 6-3 ahead when Maitland scored the first try at the new stadium after his fellow winger Zac Guildford had created space outside with a strong thrust into the heart of the Cheetahs' defence.

Centre Fruean cut through the same defence with his characteristic power and pace four minutes after the restart and when Tom Taylor converted the home side had a 18-3 lead.

Two minutes later, however, the Cheetahs attacked from inside their own 22 on turnover ball and 19-year-old Goosen touched down in the corner after a sweeping move of brilliant passing interchanges.

Goosen failed to make the conversion but soon added his second penalty to cut the lead and five minutes later Robert Ebersohn crossed after another fine back move.

A third penalty from the impressive Goosen tied the scores up at 21-21 with 10 minutes to go and set the scene for Dagg's winning score five minutes later.

