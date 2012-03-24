March 24 The Canterbury Crusaders were given a
scare by the Cheetahs but rallied to secure a 28-21 Super Rugby
victory in their first match in their home city of Christchurch
for nearly two years on Saturday.
All Black flyhalf Dan Carter played the second half in his
first match since being injured at the World Cup and had a role
in a back move that resulted in fullback Israel Dagg crossing to
secure the victory five minutes from time.
The Cheetahs confirmed their reputation as one of Super
Rugby's most entertaining teams with fine second half tries from
teenager Johan Goosen and replacement back Sias Ebersohn, the
first of which will be a contender for try of the season.
The seven-times champion Crusaders would have wanted a more
convincing win after Sean Maitland and Robbie Fruean had put
them in charge with tries in eight minutes around the halftime
break.
Having not been able to play in Christchurch since the
deadly February 2011 earthquake wrecked their Lancaster Park
stadium and coming into the match on the back of two defeats,
however, a victory of any sort was welcomed.
"It's good to get back to winning ways," Crusaders captain
Kieran Read said in a pitchside interview at the packed
17,000-seater Christchurch Stadium.
"This is going to be our fortress and we're looking forward
to getting back here in a couple of weeks."
A forgettable first half was drawing to a close with the
Crusaders 6-3 ahead when Maitland scored the first try at the
new stadium after his fellow winger Zac Guildford had created
space outside with a strong thrust into the heart of the
Cheetahs' defence.
Centre Fruean cut through the same defence with his
characteristic power and pace four minutes after the restart and
when Tom Taylor converted the home side had a 18-3 lead.
Two minutes later, however, the Cheetahs attacked from
inside their own 22 on turnover ball and 19-year-old Goosen
touched down in the corner after a sweeping move of brilliant
passing interchanges.
Goosen failed to make the conversion but soon added his
second penalty to cut the lead and five minutes later Robert
Ebersohn crossed after another fine back move.
A third penalty from the impressive Goosen tied the scores
up at 21-21 with 10 minutes to go and set the scene for Dagg's
winning score five minutes later.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Alastair
Himmer)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more rugby stories