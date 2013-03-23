March 23 South African newboys Southern Kings were given a harsh lesson in the realities of life on the road in Super Rugby when they were hammered 55-20 by the Canterbury Crusaders in a Christchurch rout on Saturday.

The seven-times champion Crusaders had a point to prove after losing two of their first three matches this season and ran in seven tries to humble the Kings, who were playing their first match in the competition outside South Africa.

Crusaders flanker George Whitelock grabbed a hat-trick and his younger brother Luke also scored with the other tries coming from prop Wyatt Crockett, scrumhalf Willi Heinz and loose forward Matt Todd.

The Kings, forced to send two non-South African players home during the week, never gave up and scored a pushover try on the stroke of halftime through flanker Wimpie van der Walt and another at the end of the match through George Whitehead.

Crusaders flyhalf Dan Carter further inflated the score with five conversions and two penalties in a flawless display of place-kicking before being replaced 10 minutes after halftime by Tyler Bleyendaal, who added two conversions of his own.

"We were excellent in the first half," Crusaders skipper Kieran Read said in a touchline interview.

"They are a side that doesn't give up, defence is their speciality and they kept on fighting."

Kings flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis had the temerity to open the scoring with the first of his two penalties after two minutes but George Whitelock grabbed his first try soon afterwards.

The home side were 31-13 up at halftime and the Kings would have been happy with a defensive effort that kept the Crusaders to just three tries after the break.

Fullback Whitehead capped an impressive performance with the best try of the game a minute from full time, starting and finishing a flowing move that started deep in his own half.

"We didn't think it was going to be easy down here," said Kings skipper Schalk Ferreira. "No excuses, we knew they were a class outfit. I think we came out swinging. We'll keep on fighting and there were a few positive points there tonight."

Crusaders winger Zac Guildford returned from his voluntary absence from the game to deal with his alcohol problems earlier than expected, stepping up from the bench after his fellow All Black Israel Dagg was ruled out with tight hamstring. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)