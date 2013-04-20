April 20 Canterbury Crusaders' forwards produced a master class to dominate Otago and move back into contention for the playoffs with a 24-8 victory over the Highlanders in their Super Rugby clash in Christchurch on Saturday.

The victory moved the Christchurch-based side to 26 points to keep in touch with a group of five other teams contesting three playoffs positions.

It was the eighth successive loss for the Highlanders, who are the only team not to have won a game this season.

The Crusaders dominated territory and possession despite having All Blacks prop Owen Franks sinbinned for fighting early in the game, destroying the Highlanders scrum and stealing lineout ball seemingly at will.

The visitors' defence, however, was outstanding and restricted the Crusaders to three penalties from flyhalf Tyler Bleyendaal in the first half before centre Robbie Fruean crashed over in the final minute before the break.

Bleyendaal converted to give the home side a 16-0 lead at the half.

Fired up after the break, the Highlanders were rewarded when Jason Emery scored an early try after sustained buildup and a superb final pass from scrumhalf Aaron Smith that cut across four defenders and put the centre into space out wide.

But the Highlanders' try only seemed to sharpen the Crusaders' focus and they clicked back into action to march downfield and set up Bleyendaal's fourth penalty for a 19-5 lead.

Replacement Highlanders flyhalf Colin Slade slotted a long-range penalty to reduce the deficit but the Crusaders then camped inside the visitors' 22-metre area before cracking the desperate Otago defence when Tom Taylor went over in the corner, wrapping up the win with five minutes remaining.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)